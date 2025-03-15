74°
WANTED: Deputies say burglary suspect should be considered armed and dangerous
POINTE COUPEE PARISH — Deputies are searching for a convicted felon who is accused of burglarizing a home in Pointe Coupee.
Authorities said Garrett Graffia should be considered armed and dangerous.
Graffia allegedly burglarized a home in early February, stealing multiple firearms. He also faces pending charges for violent crimes in another parish.
According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, they believe individuals are helping Graffia evade law enforcement and warn that if caught, they will face legal consequences.
If you have any information regarding Graffia’s whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. Your tip could earn you a cash reward, and all information will remain anonymous.
