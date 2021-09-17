87°
WANTED: Burglary suspects who took more than $2K worth of prescription drugs

1 hour 20 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, September 17 2021 Sep 17, 2021 September 17, 2021 12:32 PM September 17, 2021 in News
By: WBRZ
Courtesy Morgan City Police Department

Morgan City Police need your help identifying the suspects of a business burglary. 
It happened the morning of September 4th, in the area of Victor II Blvd.  Police say the suspects stole prescription narcotics worth more than $2,500.  They were seen in what is believed to be a silver Dodge Charger. 
If you have information in regards to this investigation you're asked to contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985)380-4605. Tips can be made anonymously on their web page at www.morgancitypolice.org.

