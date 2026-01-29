44°
Latest Weather Blog
WANTED: Burglars broke into business on Airline Highway, stole power tools
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of thieves who broke into a business and stole several pieces of equipment earlier this month.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened Dec. 8 at a business on Airline Highway. Authorities say the two walked in and stole two Husqvarna power cutters and two Bosch demo saws.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Alleged drug dealer from Baton Rouge arrested with narcotics, children in vehicle
-
2 children hit while getting off school bus in Thibodaux
-
Gonzales city council denies new agreement on city baseball fields
-
BRPD: Man wanted for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks at local Mexican restaurant
-
Two transported after crash on Airline Highway
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball's second half surge leads to sixth straight win
-
LSU baseball unveils new 'Intimidator' billboard at Alex Box Stadium commemorating 8th...
-
LSU basketball bullied by MSU Bulldogs
-
Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies...
-
LSU head coach Lane Kiffin to lead Krewe of Endymion as co-Grand...