Wanna leave Baton Rouge or New Orleans by air? It probably won't happen
BATON ROUGE — Most Wednesday morning flights from the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport have been canceled due to the ongoing winter weather and snow still on the ground after Tuesday's snowstorm.
Most flights before 4 p.m. were canceled, BTR's website showed.
Flights out of Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans are also being canceled, however, flights set for later in the evening were still set for departure.
For more information about the continued sub-freezing temperatures, stay tuned to The Storm Station Meteorologists' newest forecast.
