Walt Disney World to host 'The World's Most Magical Celebration' in honor of 50th anniversary fall 2021

ORLANDO - Walt Disney World Resort opened to guests for the very first time 50 years ago this October, making 2021 a major milestone for the franchise.

Disney is set to host “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” beginning Oct. 1, 2021, in honor of the grand opening that took place on Oct. 1 of 1971.

The celebration is expected to bring new experiences to all four theme parks and beyond.

The company says Disney crews are creating new decorations for the celebration that will shimmer and sparkle both in daylight and into the night.

Disney even coined a new word to describe what guests will see when they visit as "EARidescence."

Cinderella Castle will be decorated with ornaments, a special anniversary crest, and gold bunting. At night, the castle will appear to be covered in pixie dust.

Mickey and Minnie will be dressed in costumes in varying shades of "EARidescent" purple and teal fabric with gold shoes and accessories.

Each park will have a "new look" with the use of projection technology.

At night, the Tree of Life will appear to be covered in fireflies and "special new touches" are to come at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror.

The lighting effects for Spaceship Earth are meant to resemble a starry night, but organizers say this addition will be permanent.

The celebration will last a year and a half.