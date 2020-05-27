Walt Disney World announces plans to begin reopening in July

Disney's iconic park in Orlando, Florida will reopen to the public in phases starting mid-July.

According to a news release from the park, Walt Disney World will start its first phase of reopening on July 11. On that date, only Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will be open. Epcot and Hollywood Studios will reopen on July 15.

Character meet and greet locations, parades, and fireworks will remain temporarily suspended.

Per new guidelines laid out by the company, guests will be required to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing throughout the parks, and will be temperature-screened before entering the parks.

Disney's proposal for reopening will need to be reviewed by the Orange County mayor and then sent to Governor Ron DeSantis for approval before it can be implemented.

You can read more details on the plan here: https://www.wdwinfo.com/news-stories/walt-disney-world-presents-proposal-to-reopen-parks-beginning-july-11th/