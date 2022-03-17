50°
Walt Disney cruise ship rescues fugitives off coast of Cuba

5 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, April 26 2016 Apr 26, 2016 April 26, 2016 3:59 AM April 26, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A Walt Disney Co. cruise ship has rescued three fugitives off the coast of Cuba who were wanted in New Orleans.

U.S. Marshal Amos Rojas Jr. said in a news release that last Thursday, the Disney Fantasy cruise ship found the fugitives clinging to a capsized boat. He says all three were wanted for violating their supervised release on federal credit card fraud charges in New Orleans.

Twenty-six-year-old Luis Rivera-Garcia, 23-year-old Juliet Estrada-Perez and 23-year-old Enrique Gonzalez-Torres were turned over to authorities in Florida.

The fugitives were Cuban nationals who were from the United States. Rojas says authorities believe the three may have been fleeing to Cuba to avoid prosecution.

They have been charged with violation of supervised release. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

