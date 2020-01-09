Latest Weather Blog
Walmart to hold free health and wellness event
BATON ROUGE - Walmart is holding a free health and wellness event in hopes of helping customers avoid the flu.
According to the CDC, flu activity in the U.S. has increased and is expected to remain active for weeks.
Louisiana is one of the areas that has experienced some of the most flu activity in the country during the 2019-2020 flu season.
With this in mind, Walmart is offering low-cost flu shots and free health screenings that include checks on total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (in locations with a vision center).
The wellness event will also feature giveaways and wellness demos.
The event, which is officially called 'Wellness Day,' is scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All Walmart Stores in Louisiana are participating.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A behind-the-scenes peek at the making of official LSU gear
-
Mobile Mental Health, Opioid Outreach Coming Soon
-
Drew Brees, Walk-On's featured in season premiere of Undercover Boss
-
Metro Council approves first annexation requests since St. George vote
-
New license plate features tribute to SU's Human Jukebox Marching Band