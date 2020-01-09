Walmart to hold free health and wellness event

BATON ROUGE - Walmart is holding a free health and wellness event in hopes of helping customers avoid the flu.

According to the CDC, flu activity in the U.S. has increased and is expected to remain active for weeks.

Louisiana is one of the areas that has experienced some of the most flu activity in the country during the 2019-2020 flu season.

With this in mind, Walmart is offering low-cost flu shots and free health screenings that include checks on total cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure, BMI and vision (in locations with a vision center).

The wellness event will also feature giveaways and wellness demos.

The event, which is officially called 'Wellness Day,' is scheduled to take place Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All Walmart Stores in Louisiana are participating.