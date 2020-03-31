Walmart subjecting store associates to health screenings amid virus crisis

Walmart says it will begin checking workers' temperatures and asking basic questions about their health as they report for work during the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's corporate office released a statement Tuesday saying it is in the process of shipping infrared thermometers to all of its stores. Any associate with a temperature of 100 degrees or higher will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary.

Employees will only be able to return to work if they are fever-free for three days.

The company says it will also make a masks and gloves available in the next two weeks to workers for as long as supplies will allow.