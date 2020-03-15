65°
Walmart set to change store hours due to the coronavirus

By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Walmart has announced that they will adjust their store hours to better accommodate customers.

Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Walmart said that Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday, March 15. 

"This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing," says Smith.

