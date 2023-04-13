60°
Walmart's Jet.com to sell Nike sneakers ahead of holidays

4 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, September 13 2018 Sep 13, 2018 September 13, 2018 8:04 AM September 13, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. Jet says Nike sneakers, clothing and other gear will be available in October.

The deal comes a year after Nike, which has made a push to sell more swoosh-branded products online, started selling some products on Amazon.com. Nike says the deal is exclusive to Jet and doesn't include Walmart. Jet, which Walmart bought in 2016, has been positioning itself as a shopping site for young city-dwellers.

This fall, customers in New York will be able to pick three-hour windows for same-day or next day delivery for groceries, detergents and some gifts. Jet says it plans to expand that to other cities around the country.

