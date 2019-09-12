81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walmart rolls out unlimited grocery delivery subscription

37 minutes 14 seconds ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 September 12, 2019 9:21 AM September 12, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Walmart is rolling out an unlimited grocery delivery subscription service this fall as it races to gain an advantage in the competitive fresh food business.

The service will charge an annual membership fee of $98 for subscribers to access unlimited same-day delivery, which will be offered in 1,400 stores in 200 markets. By year-end, it will extend to a total of 1,600 stores - or more than 50 percent of the country.

The move allows the nation's largest grocer to further tap into time-starved shoppers looking for convenience at a time when Walmart is locked in an arms race with Amazon and others to expand fresh-food delivery.

About two years ago, Amazon purchased Whole Food Market Inc. and is now is offering same-day grocery delivery in various cities.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days