Walmart rewards Louisiana associates with second cash bonus adding up to $3.52 million

16 hours 45 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 April 29, 2020 11:00 PM April 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

LOUISIANA - All Walmart associates in Louisiana will receive a bonus on Thursday.

The bonuses received in every associates check added up to a total of $3.52 million statewide. Nationwide, the bonuses added up to $180 million on April 30. 

Walmart has also announced it reached its goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates nationwide as of Thursday. 

In less than six weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walmart says it has provided work for nearly a quarter-million people impacted by the novel coronavirus. 

Earlier this month, full-time and part-time associates received bonuses from the company adding up to $365 million. 

Walmart has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to its employees. 

