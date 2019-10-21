Walmart recalls over 6,000 lbs of its Great Value frozen meat for possible salmonella contamination

Photo: CNN

Walmart has recalled over 6,400 lbs. of their popular 'Great Value' frozen meat products for possible salmonella contamination.

George's Prepared Foods, the company that produces Walmart's Great Value frozen, fully cooked meat, said the food was meant to be disposed of after some tested positive for salmonella.

However, they were accidentally shipped nationwide.

According to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, the following products are subject to recall:

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/16/19

Lot code: 1091971894

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/24/19

Lot code: 1171971897

Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 35.6-oz

Use-by dates: 11/03/19 and 11/05/19

Lot code: 1271972894 and 1291972894

The numbers "EST. M2206T" or "P-2260T" are printed on the recalled products' packaging.

Though no illnesses have been reported yet, George's and the USDA urge consumers to throw away or return the recalled products.

Salmonella symptoms typically appear anywhere from 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product.

The USDA says the most common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and cramps, which typically last up to a week.