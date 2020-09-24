Walmart outlines plans for Black Friday 2020

Walmart is gearing up for a very different-looking Black Friday blow-out this holiday season.

The retail giant says key parts of its Black Friday plan include earlier holiday shopping deals, a greater emphasis on online sales, thousands of new hires and more in-store safety guidelines.

Additionally, the store will make an effort to stock up on "new normal" essentials like exercise equipment, sleepwear and outdoor needs. There will also be more pet supplies, toys, and items for home, including increased supplies on kitchen appliances.

"We've heard from our customers that many plan on starting their holiday shopping well before Black Friday and that they're looking for gifts that fit their current lifestyle," said Walmart U.S. Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall in a statement. "So, we've adjusted our strategy to adapt to these new shopping preferences -- we're offering more of what they want now, earlier than ever, and all at the best prices."

Walmart has said it plans to hire more than 20,000 seasonal employees to fulfill increased demand for the holidays.