Walmart issues recall of aromatherapy spray linked to two deaths

Walmart is reportedly recalling a room spray that's been linked to a "rare and dangerous" bacteria responsible for the deaths of two individuals in the U.S.

According to Al.com, Better Homes and Gardens-branded Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones was tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and found to contain Burkholderia pseudomallei, a bacteria that causes a potentially fatal condition called melioidosis.

Four confirmed cases of the condition, including the two deaths, occurred in Georgia, Kansas, Texas, and Minnesota.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that even though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by the CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents.

In connection with these findings, Walmart is recalling the following room sprays:

-84140411420 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender & Chamomile

-84140411421 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lemon and Mandarin

-84140411422 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lavender

-84140411423 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Peppermint

-84140411424 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Lime & Eucalyptus

-84140411425 Better Homes and Gardens (BHG) Gem Room Spray Sandalwood and Vanilla

According to the CDC, individuals who have the aromatherapy spray in their home should:

-Stop using this product immediately. Do not open the bottle. Do not throw away or dispose of the bottle in the regular trash.

-Double bag the bottle in clean, clear zip-top bags and place in a small cardboard box. Return the bagged and boxed product to a Walmart store.

-Wash sheets or linens that the product may have been sprayed on using normal laundry detergent and dry completely in a hot dryer; bleach can be used.

-Wipe down counters and surfaces that might have the spray on them with undiluted Pine-Sol or similar disinfectant.

-Limit how much you handle the spray bottle and wash hands thoroughly after touching the bottle or linens. If you used gloves, wash your hands afterward.

-If you have used the product within the past 21 days and have fever or other melioidosis symptoms, seek medical care and tell your doctor you were exposed to the spray. If you do not have symptoms but were exposed to the product in the last 7 days, your doctor may recommend that you get antibiotics (post-exposure prophylaxis) to prevent infection.

Walmart issued the recall Friday and said customers who return the product to the store will receive a $20 gift card.