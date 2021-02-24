Walmart hosting free COVID vaccination sites in EBR this week

BATON ROUGE - Walmart will offer COVID vaccinations at two locations in East Baton Rouge this week.

Anyone eligible to receive the vaccine under current guidelines can sign up for the shot online. The vaccine will be free, and no insurance is required.

The shots will be offered Feb. 25 to March 1 at the Walmart locations at 9350 Cortana Place and 14507 Plank Road. The appointments will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Recipients should bring their ID, proof of vaccine eligibility, and an insurance card if they have one. Workers may also ask that recipients stay on site for about 15 minutes while they're monitored for possible allergic reactions.

You can sign up for the vaccination here.