Walmart employee arrested after using knife in fight at store

BATON ROUGE - An employee at the Neighborhood Walmart on Coursey near Sherwood was arrested after a Wednesday altercation where the man allegedly cut a co-worker's boyfriend with a knife at the store.

Sheriff's deputies say 28-year-old Claude Leduff was booked on aggravated battery and disturbing the peace charges.

Deputies said Leduff got into a verbal altercation on Wednesday around 11:50 a.m. with a female co-worker. After the dispute unfolded, the female worker contacted her boyfriend and told him that Leduff disrespected her.

The boyfriend confronted Leduff at the store while he was at his work station behind the deli counter area, saying he wanted to talk to him about the fight with his girlfriend.

According to the sheriff's office, Leduff exited the deli area with a knife and began to fight with the boyfriend, resulting in Leduff cutting the boyfriend on his arm.

Leduff was later contacted for questioning, and he confirmed that he had a verbal altercation with his female co-worker earlier in the day. He stated that the boyfriend of the co-worker arrived and wanted to speak with him. According to Leduff, he brought the knife with him because the boyfriend told him he had a gun in his car and felt he might need to defend himself.

Surveillance video showed the boyfriend approach the counter where Leduff was working and wait for him to step out from behind the counter. The video then shows Leduff attacking the victim with the knife and a third party attempting to separate the two, however Leduff continued to fight.

The Neighborhood Walmart remained briefly closed as investigators processed the scene. Walmart Corporate released a statement in the wake of the incident expressing their concern for all patrons and employees at their stores.