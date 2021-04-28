88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wall Street is off to a mixed start ahead of Biden speech

3 hours 7 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, April 28 2021 Apr 28, 2021 April 28, 2021 10:03 AM April 28, 2021 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors take in a big wave of earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 index was little changed, but the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell about 0.3% early Wednesday.

Google’s parent company jumped 4% after the online giant reported that its profit more than doubled as digital advertising soared.

Trending News

Investors are looking ahead to an announcement later Wednesday on interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve and a prime-time speech from President Joe Biden to lay out his $1.8 trillion spending plan.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days