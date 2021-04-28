Wall Street is off to a mixed start ahead of Biden speech

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as investors take in a big wave of earnings reports from major U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 index was little changed, but the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both fell about 0.3% early Wednesday.

Google’s parent company jumped 4% after the online giant reported that its profit more than doubled as digital advertising soared.

Investors are looking ahead to an announcement later Wednesday on interest rate policy from the Federal Reserve and a prime-time speech from President Joe Biden to lay out his $1.8 trillion spending plan.