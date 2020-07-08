Wall Street glides, S&P 500 on pace for 6th gain in 7 days

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are gliding higher in early Wednesday trading, as more gains for big technology companies help Wall Street return to its upswing.

The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher after the first 30 minutes of trading, following a mixed performance for stocks overseas.

Treasury yields ticked a bit higher, as did oil prices. Gold touched its highest price since 2011.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 190 points, or 0.7%, at 26,080, as of 10 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.1%.

Wall Street’s gains were widespread, and roughly three out of four stocks in the S&P 500 were higher. Apple, Microsoft and other tech titans once again were notable leaders, much as they’ve dominated markets for years. Investors continue to pile into companies they see as able to grow almost regardless of the economy, and Apple gained 1.9%, while Microsoft rose 1.8%.