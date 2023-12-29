'Wall of Love': Remembering those lost to violence in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - On the same street where a toddler was shot and killed while home asleep, there will soon be a monument remembering him and others killed in Baton Rouge. Friday afternoon, a group of other grieving families gathered in front of the 100 Black Men on North Foster, to grieve and lean on each other.

Cathy Toliver is Devin Page Jr.'s grandmother. Through community support, a monument, called "The Wall of Love" will stand at the corner of North Foster Drive and Farifields Avenue, down the street from where her grandson's life was ended.

"It's to start number one, the healing process, and number two, it's hopefully going to cause those who have committed the crimes to see the face and turn themselves in," she said.

Toliver says the wall will have pictures of others lost to violence, too.

"Once people see their loved ones on walls that they will say okay my loved one is not forgotten," Toliver said.

Of the grieving families, each had their own story to tell of loss. Sylvia Deggs's daughter Courtney Lee was shot and killed. Her body was later found burned on Spanish Town Road in 2020. Three years later, the grief still sticks with Deggs.

"Everybody says it gets better, it gets easier, but it's hard. It's a daily walk," she said.

Roslyn Jenkins is a mother who's son was killed in Baton Rouge. Tivon Tarvin was killed in 2013. This year marks ten years since the loss. Jenkins says Tarvin left behind children.

"Tivon was a very humble, loving and caring person," Jenkin said. "He was humorous, always laughing. He wouldn't even harm a fly, and I miss him so much."