Walker water main fixed; boil order lifted

WALKER – A city-wide boil order has been lifted in Walker following a water main break that caused flooding in Walker streets on Wednesday.

The water main has been repaired and water has been turned on and deemed safe to use and consume.



Walker officials say busted water line flooded streets and parking lots near City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

According to Mayor Rick Ramsey, a contractor excavating for Entergy broke the line early Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said the broken line caused flooding to the nearby parking lots but no businesses have flooded.