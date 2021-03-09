Walker roundabout still a problem three years later; DOTD asking for public opinion

WALKER - The Louisiana Department of Transportation is asking for the public's opinion in a poll about the roundabouts on Walker South Road that seem to be causing trouble for drivers.

"Once you learn to navigate it, it's easy", Walker Police Chief David Addison said.

Addison says the traffic circle is better than the traffic lights it replaced, but three years later, it's still causing too many wrecks.

"In one year (2019) we had 324 crashes. It was down to 274 last year," Chief Addison said.

DOTD is conducting a survey, asking drivers about the intersection and what it's like using the roundabout.

"The state could have done some info commercials about how to navigate this roundabout," Chief Addison said.

The traffic circle was updated once since being built, after a number of 18-wheelers flipped over while traveling around the intersection.

The roundabout goes from two lanes down to one lane, which the police chief says creates bottle necks, but he's more concerned about the size of the circle with how fast Livingston Parish is growing.

"It's too small and our traffic is growing almost every month,' Chief Addison said.

A new 250-home subdivision is being built right down the road from the Walker roundabout.