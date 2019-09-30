Walker police search for missing teen

76°
Monday, September 30 2019
WALKER- Walker police are searching for 14-year-old, Dakota McDade.

McDade was last seen on Friday and her father believes she and a young man may be attempting to cross state lines into Mississippi or Arkansas.

Anyone with information regarding McDade's whereabouts should contact the Walker Police Department at (225) 664-3125.

