Walker Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office searching for man wanted on multiple warrants

By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Livingston Parish deputies and Walker Police officers are searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants.

The search is being conducted in the area near Walker North Road and Lester Hodges Road with Walker Police units and a Livingston Parish helicopter.

WBRZ has sent a news crew to learn more. 

