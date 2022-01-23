38°
Walker Police Captain arrested for domestic violence charge

WALKER - A high-ranking member of the Walker Police Department was arrested on a domestic violence charge early Sunday morning, according to authorities. 

Walker Police Department spokesperson John Sharp said Captain Chris Dufour was arrested Sunday. Sharp said Dufour has "been relieved of duty, pending a satisfactory disposition of the charge."

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a Walker home around 3 a.m. Sunday. 

Dufour was booked for domestic abuse battery. Dufour was released after posting a $10,000 bond. 

No additional information is available at this time. 

