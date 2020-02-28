Walker parents raise concerns after drivers fail to stop for school bus

WALKER - Sandy Brooks and her husband Chad live along Florida Boulevard near Corbin Avenue. Their kids get picked up and dropped off by the school bus right on the side of the busy road. The couple says drivers frequently pass the bus while the children get on and off, ignoring its lights and stop sign.

"Cars will come around the bus and turn," Chad Brooks said. "Cars will continuously go past it, going in the opposite direction."

In a video posted to Sandy's Facebook page Friday, two cars, a pickup truck and sedan are seen flying by Livingston Parish bus 550 as her children are getting on. In the video, the bus's lights can be seen flashing with the stop sign out.

"Honestly, I think look at those idiots that don't have consideration for a school bus loaded down with kids," Chad said.

Friday afternoon after seeing the video and getting complaints, Walker Police officers were patrolling to see if any drivers were passing the many buses dropping off kids in the area.

"The stakes are pretty high," Walker Police Captain John Sharp said. "We don't want a child hit by a car. We don't want anybody to have to get a ticket and have to pay an expensive ticket for failing to stop for a school bus."

Sharp says before Friday's incident, Walker Police had handed out multiple tickets in the area for drivers passing school buses.

"Once the bus has fully stopped, the law says once it's stopped and its signal is illuminated and its stop signs are out, that pickup truck and that car, both of those are violations," Sharp said while watching Brooks' video.

Chad Brooks understands police can't monitor the area every day to catch those passing stopped school buses, so he wants drivers to be more aware to prevent his kids, or anyone else's from getting hurt.

"You don't want to get that phone call saying something has happened," Brooks said. "If you're that worried about getting to work on time, leave a little bit early. I mean take into consideration the safety of our children out here.

Sharp tells WBRZ officers will be monitoring bus stops in the area next week.