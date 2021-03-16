75°
Walker OMV Express to temporarily close in honor of founder's death

WALKER - The community of Walker is mourning the loss of one of its local business owners.

According to a social media post from Walker Office of Motor Vehicle Express, Wanda Jones, the business's founder and an active member of the Livingston Parish/Walker community for 30 years, has passed away.

As Walker OMV Express employees use this week to honor her life and work, the OMV Express will temporarily close.

The closure begins Wednesday, March 17, and the business will not reopen until Monday, March 22. 

Visitation for Jones will take place at Seale Funeral Home from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and 8 a.m.-10 a.m. on Friday, with a service at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information on Walker OMV Express. 

