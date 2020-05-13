Walker Officials: Baseball, softball, and t-ball to resume throughout summer in city parks

WALKER - Officials say baseball practices and games will be held in city parks throughout Walker during the upcoming summer months.

On Tuesday night, the Parks Department made the announcement on Facebook, saying, "Walker Parks WILL be playing our baseball/softball/t-ball summer season!"

The post went on to explain that tentative schedules will be issued. The plan is to resume practices for teams already selected for ages 9 and up next week, and select teams and begin practices for ages 8 and under in the next couple of weeks.

Barring unforeseen events, all age groups would play games approximately mid-June through July on weeknights and possibly an occasional Saturday.

