72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walker: Missing teen found

2 days 42 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, September 30 2019 Sep 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 5:22 AM September 30, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER- Walker police confirm that Dakota McDade has been found.

Authorities had been searching for the 14-year-old since Friday. 

She's now been reunited with her father and her family thanks the public for their support.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days