Walker man previously accused of rape, assault in June arrested on additional rape, assault charges

WALKER — A Walker man previously arrested for holding a Baton Rouge woman hostage in her home, raping and assaulting her was arrested again on multiple rape and battery charges, Livingston Parish deputies said.

David Blake Coutee, 38, was arrested and booked Thursday into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on two counts of second-degree rape and one count of aggravated battery.

On June 27, deputies received new details about a sexual assault that occurred earlier that month in Livingston Parish.

Sheriff Jason Ard said that a victim came forward after learning that Coutee was arrested in June 2024 in East Baton Rouge for a separate violent sexual assault where a woman was dragged through her home by her hair, forced to strip naked and repeatedly beaten and raped in her attic.

The victim in the June 27 investigation felt that she was safe to come forward and present her violent experience knowing that Coutee was in custody. Deputies said they were able to corroborate the victim's claims of sexual assault.

"It is believed that there are possibly more victims who have been reluctant to come forward," Ard said.

Court records show that Coutee was arrested in Livingston in 2021 on second-degree rape. He was ultimately not charged with the rape but pleaded guilty to other crimes related to the incident. He was sentenced to eight years with all but three years suspended, according to 21st District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.