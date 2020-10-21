Latest Weather Blog
Walker man arrested for possession of child pornography
LIVINGSTON - A joint investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man Wednesday for the possession of child pornography.
Investigators learned of Joshua Crochet's involvement with child pornography in early October and began investigating, according to Louisiana State Police.
The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit, the FBI, Louisiana Attorney General's Office, US Department of Homeland Security, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office worked together on the case.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search Crochet's residence on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and found evidence of child pornography.
Crochet was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for possession of pornography involving juveniles.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU Frat suspended following hospitalization of student, death of second student
-
Arrest documents reveal details related to timeline of alleged toddler-killer's crime spree
-
Partial closure of Greenwell Springs Road early Wednesday morning
-
Zachary police looking to deter crime with brighter streets
-
Saints, city officials reach agreement to return fans to Superdome starting this...