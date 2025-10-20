Walker man arrested after allegedly letting child watch sexually explicit videos on his device

WALKER — A Walker man was arrested after he allegedly let a child look at sexually explicit pictures and videos on a device of his.

Livingston Parish deputies arrested Mark Howard, 39, for 12 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to a Facebook post by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO said on Sept. 30 it received a tip from a local parent that their child had been victimized by Howard, as well as a tip from Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.

According to LPSO, Howard was with the child when he allegedly let them look at the inappropriate pictures and videos on his electronic device.

Howard was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.