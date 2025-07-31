90°
Latest Weather Blog
Walker High School seniors ring in their final school year with artistic parking spots
WALKER — Every year, Walker High School seniors paint their parking spaces ahead of the new school year.
This year, Emily Hill, one of the seniors, has a special message painted on her spot.
"To me, I feel like there's a lot going on during senior year, so there's a lot of anxiety, and this Bible verse says to 'Cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you,'" she said.
The verse, 1 Peter 5:7, she says, is to inspire people throughout their senior years.
Trending News
Hill says she and her friends began working on her spot a week ago and were trying to finish it up on Wednesday when rain came pouring down. They came back Thursday to finish the job before students return to class Aug. 7.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: WBRZ broadcasts in HD for the first time
-
One Tank Trips: Leola's
-
'Stuff the Backpack' held on Westminster Drive to provide supplies collected through...
-
Plaquemine will be without power for two hours early Friday morning as...
-
Louisiana AG asks Congress for law against sending abortion pills to states...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: As fall camp continues on the Bluff, Southern head coach Terrence...
-
LSU football starts Fall camp with solid first practice
-
LSU football begins fall camp just one month ahead of season opener...
-
Tulane basketball player Gregg Glenn III, a former Michigan transfer, dies unexpectedly
-
LSU starts fall camp Wednesday