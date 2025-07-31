90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walker High School seniors ring in their final school year with artistic parking spots

1 hour 48 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, July 31 2025 Jul 31, 2025 July 31, 2025 3:47 PM July 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — Every year, Walker High School seniors paint their parking spaces ahead of the new school year.

This year, Emily Hill, one of the seniors, has a special message painted on her spot.

"To me, I feel like there's a lot going on during senior year, so there's a lot of anxiety, and this Bible verse says to 'Cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you,'" she said.

The verse, 1 Peter 5:7, she says, is to inspire people throughout their senior years.

Trending News

Hill says she and her friends began working on her spot a week ago and were trying to finish it up on Wednesday when rain came pouring down. They came back Thursday to finish the job before students return to class Aug. 7.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days