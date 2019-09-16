Walker High School helping students with basic needs pantry

LIVINGSTON- Walker High School is doing more than educating their students, they're also changing their lives with their new 'We Care Pantry'.



The pantry is a closet stocked with student's basic essentials to provide for less fortunate teens.

"So at first, this was all books, every shelf in here was covered in books," said Anthony David, a Senior at Walker High school.



Two Walker High teachers, Katelyn Easlick, and Tessi Moe decided to use one of the school's vacant closets to store all the items. They initially came up with the idea after being inspired by another school with the same practice.



"We found a lot of children so far that need a little bit of extra love or need a little bit of extra help and as a community, we are here to help them and let them know that we care and are here to support them," said Easlick.



The pantry is stalked with school supplies, snacks, body wash, deodorant, hair shampoo, shaving cream and much more.



"We have washing detergent, we also have Germ-X and Band-Aids, lotion, body washes, we even have little hand towels or cleaning towels," Easlick said.



The pantry has only been around for two months, and teachers say its already impacting students in a positive way.

The school plans to partner with several businesses next in the hopes of gaining more donations.