49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walker Gas Department employee injured in crash while responding to reported gas leak

48 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, January 28 2026 Jan 28, 2026 January 28, 2026 10:43 AM January 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — A Walker city employee was involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning, officials said. 

According to a news release from the city of Walker, a Gas Department employee was on call early Wednesday morning when he got into a wreck while responding to a reported gas leak. This crash happened outside of city limits in a city-owned vehicle, officials added.

The employee was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. 

Louisiana State Police is investigating the incident, as per standard procedure. 

Trending News

"At this time, no disruption to gas service has occured and the reported gas leak has been resolved," Walker officials said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days