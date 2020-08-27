Walker family rescued after tree falls on, crushes their mobile home

WALKER - While riding out Hurricane Laura in their mobile home, one Livingston Parish family had quite the scare when a large tree fell on their home, utterly demolishing it.

The incident occurred early Thursday (August 27) morning, just after daybreak, on Duff Road near Clanton Drive in Walker, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

As soon as deputies were alerted to the situation they rushed to the scene and rescued a mother, her small child, and the family dog from the damaged home.

The woman said when the tree fell, she thought the sound was thunder. Moments later, she realized the sound was from a large tree, crushing her home.

Authorities were able to rescue everyone from incident with no injuries.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Livingston Parish Fire Districts 4 & 5 assisted in the rescue.