Walker, Denham Springs summer baseball season begins Monday

WALKER - Young athletes in Walker and Denham Springs will officially return to the field this week.

Monday was the original start date for the summer/baseball season, but most of Monday's games will likely be canceled due to inclement weather conditions.

On Sunday, Walker Parks and Recreation office took to Facebook to post a reminder about the start of the season, saying, "Walker Parks WILL be playing our baseball / softball / tball summer season!

Our tentative schedule will be to resume practicing for teams already selected for ages 9 and up next week, and select teams and begin practices for ages 8 and under in the next couple of weeks.

ALL age groups would play games approx mid June through July on weeknights and possibly an occasional Saturday."

Click here for more information on City of Walker Parks and Recreation.