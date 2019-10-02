Walker: Boil water advisory rescinded for parts of walker, remains in effect for others

WALKER - The City of Walker issued two Boil Water Advisories this week: one on Monday, Sep 30 and the other on Tuesday, Oct 1.

The advisory issued on Monday, Sep 30 has been lifted. It impacted Fletcher Lane at Hwy 190 moving eastward to Corbin Ave at Hwy 190, including Glasscock Street, Buff Street, Joe Stafford Street, College Dr to Burgess, Melanie Street, Coco Lane, Tulip Street to Clint Street, Aster Street, Fern Street and J.R.

Water in this area is now safe for consumption.

However, The Boil Water Advisory issued on Tuesday, Oct 1 remains in effect. It impacted the following locations: Aime St., Valerie St. and Clarence St.

Customers in this area were visited by City of Walker water system employees who hand-delivered door tag notifications regarding the situation.

Results of investigative samples concerning this second advisory will be available on Thursday, Oct 3.