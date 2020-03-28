Walk-On's partnering to serve free meal to laid off workers

Photo: Walk-On's Game On Foundation

BATON ROUGE - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux posted on Facebook that they are partnering with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas to open a Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux food truck.

Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is a non-profit operation in Baton Rouge that will provide laid off hospitality workers one free meal.

The business will serve one free Classic Burger with cheese and fries from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2. The food truck will be located at 3838 Burbank Drive, where Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar restaurant is located.

Walk-On’s anticipates to serve more than 1,000 meals per day.

Walk-On’s is asking for donations to the Game On Foundation, which will go directly benefit laid off employees affected by COVID-19 with meals and support.