Walk-On's partnering to serve free meal to laid off workers

2 hours 47 minutes 5 seconds ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 March 28, 2020 3:39 PM March 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: Walk-On's Game On Foundation

BATON ROUGE - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux posted on Facebook that they are partnering with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas to open a Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux food truck. 

Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is a non-profit operation in Baton Rouge that will provide laid off hospitality workers one free meal.

The business will serve one free Classic Burger with cheese and fries from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2. The food truck will be  located at 3838 Burbank Drive, where Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar restaurant is located. 

Walk-On’s anticipates to serve more than 1,000 meals per day.

Walk-On’s is asking for donations to the Game On Foundation, which will go directly benefit laid off employees affected by COVID-19 with meals and support.

