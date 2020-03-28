Latest Weather Blog
Walk-On's partnering to serve free meal to laid off workers
BATON ROUGE - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux posted on Facebook that they are partnering with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas to open a Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux food truck.
Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is a non-profit operation in Baton Rouge that will provide laid off hospitality workers one free meal.
The business will serve one free Classic Burger with cheese and fries from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 and Thursday, April 2. The food truck will be located at 3838 Burbank Drive, where Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar restaurant is located.
Walk-On’s anticipates to serve more than 1,000 meals per day.
Walk-On’s is asking for donations to the Game On Foundation, which will go directly benefit laid off employees affected by COVID-19 with meals and support.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Little ones show love and support to health care heroes, first responders,...
-
Local grandparents sing their way into your hearts - Viral Video
-
United Cajun Navy shells out crawfish to benefit BRG Hospital, Mid City...
-
Heading into weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards pleads for residents to stay...