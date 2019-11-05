Walk-On's franchise owner ousted following his racially-charged rant via social media

Brandon Hargrave Photo: The Advocate

LAFAYETTE – A popular Baton Rouge-based restaurant franchise has publicly cut ties with one of its business associates due to a racially-charged rant that owners deemed, “unacceptable.”

According to The Advocate, the owners of Walk-On’s have terminated their franchise relationship with Lafayette businessman, Brandon Hargrave after viewing a video Hargrave posted shortly after Halloween.

In the video, African American children are seen taking candy from an unattended bowl while trick-or-treating. Hargrave is heard in the background, insulting the children and using prejudice language.

The video garnered negative attention almost immediately. The Monday after Halloween, Walk-On’s issued a public apology and later that afternoon the company announced its decision to cut all ties with Hargrave.

Hargrave, who ran a Walk-On’s in Covington and was scheduled to open several more in the Houston area, also has franchise and ownership interests in City Bar, CC’s Coffee House, Planet Fitness and Rickey Meche’s Donut King.

The Advocate reports that before this incident, some Lafayette residents who frequented businesses run by Hargrave noticed that certain customers appeared to be treated with unfair prejudice.

Walk-On’s owners say a transition plan for the ownership of the Covington location is “currently in process.”