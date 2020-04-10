Walk-On's at Juban Crossing selling toilet paper, curbside mimosas

LIVINGSTON PARISH- Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar at Juban Crossing is offering 'groceries to geaux' amid the coronavirus crisis, selling things like toilet paper, gloves, and curbside mimosa packages for customers to pick up.

The restaurant released the 'Grocery-To Geaux' menu on its website.

"Walk-On’s is now selling all your favorite items plus everything else you need. To place an order ahead of time, call your nearest location. Curbside take out only."

The menu includes "take and bake" options for family-sized portions of their traditional menu items, including half-sized pans of 'Krispy Kreme bread pudding' and pints of red beans and rice.

The "market" section of the menu includes butter by the pound, 'rustic bread' by the slice, and wheat buns in sets of four.

The Denham Springs Walk-On's location is also offering regular beverages, in addition to curbside alcohol packages, including a mimosa kit for $20 that consists of orange juice and a bottle of champagne.

The most unusual section of the limited-time take out menu is the "paper products." The restaurant is selling sleeves of styrofoam cups, paper towels by the roll, rubber gloves, and "commercial-sized rolls of toilet paper."

The menu is only available for curbside take out at this time.