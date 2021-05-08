Walk-off sac fly puts LSU Softball past Auburn 2-1

Release via LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE – Freshman Raeleen Gutierrez hit a walk-off sac fly to right field to score pinch runner Akiya Thymes and lift No. 13 LSU (30-17, 12-10 SEC) to a 2-1 win over Auburn (26-20, 6-16 SEC) Friday night at Tiger Park.

"It was a big moment for Raeleen, but I think the biggest moment was Amanda (Doyle) leading off with the hit," head coach Beth Torina. "Add in the well-executed bunt from one of our best hitters, and it was really a strong team win. We found a way to execute and be productive at the right time, which is really important this time of year."

The teams will meet in game two of the series at 6 p.m. CT Saturday. The game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN.com and the app.

Senior Amanda Doyle opened the seventh inning with a double to center field and Thymes was moved to third on a bunt by Georgia Clark. The game-winning run came off the bat of Gutierrez to secure the SEC win.

Shelbi Sunseri (8-6), who graduated this morning on campus with her bachelor's degree, threw seven innings and allowed just one run on three hits. Sunseri struck out a pair and didn't walk any batters. She was backed up by stellar defensive work in the field.

Shelby Lowe (13-8) was charged with the loss. She allowed two runs on six hits and struck out four.

LSU struck first in the opening inning to take a 1-0 lead. Aliyah Andrews opened the game with a single and stolen base. She was brought home on a single to left field by Taylor Pleasants.

Auburn evened up the game in the third on a solo home run by Aspyn Godwin.