76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Walk-in cooler fire causes smoke plume above France Pavilion at Disney Worlds Epcot park

7 hours 31 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, March 23 2025 Mar 23, 2025 March 23, 2025 6:14 AM March 23, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
CNN Newsource

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A smoke plume that towered over Walt Disney World Resort on Saturday was caused by a walk-in cooler that caught fire, a representative from Disney said.

The blaze was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries. Photos and video of the fire that were captured by park guests and others in the Orlando area circulated widely on social media.

The walk-in cooler behind the France Pavilion caught fire in a backstage area. The pavilion is part of the World Showcase at the resort’s Epcot theme park.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The official said it was quickly put out by the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District fire department.

Trending News

The pavilion reopened to theme park guests in the early evening.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days