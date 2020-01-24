53°
Wal-Mart to test unlimited shipping service for $50 per year

Source: Associated Press
By: Anne D'Innocenzio

NEW YORK - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will test a new unlimited shipping service for online shoppers this summer that will be priced below Amazon's widely popular $99 per year Prime service.

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the shipping subscription service will cost customers $50 a year.

Products will arrive in three days or less.

Ravi Jariwali, a Wal-Mart spokesman, says the service will be available by invitation only for now and it will offer more than one million top-selling items, from toys to electronic gadgets. Wal-Mart's online site sells more than seven million products.

The offering is in response to increasing demands from customers who are looking for predictable and affordable shipping.

