Waitress receives $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve

Lynette Baio receives $2,000 tip Photo: WSVN

CLEARWATER, FL - A Florida waitress who had just exhausted her bank account to pay for a car repair was surprised to receive a $2,000 tip on Christmas Eve.

ABC News reports that Lynette Baio has worked at a Clearwater restaurant called 'Speggtacular' for the past five years.

She says she's friendly with a couple who are frequent customers of the breakfast/brunch dinner, and a few weeks before Christmas, they stopped by for a meal and chatted with her. In the course of this conversation, Baio happened to mention her car repair.

When the couple returned for dinner on Christmas Eve, they left a $2,000 check as a tip for Baio along with a message that said, "Merry Christmas and restore your savings. God bless you."

Baio told reporters, "They started to walk out and I picked it up and I was like, 'What?' and I started crying and he started crying and she started crying and it was just totally amazing."

Thanks to the tip, Baio was able to buy gifts for family members and friends.

Baio said, "It's a Christmas miracle to me."