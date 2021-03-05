Latest Weather Blog
Waitr wants to start delivering marijuana
BATON ROUGE - Waitr might start delivering a surprising new item: marijuana.
According to the company's Thursday announcement, Waitr will partner with Flow Payments to create a marketplace and delivery and payment plans for cannabis dispensaries.
While medical marijuana is legal in 12 states, recreational marijuana is allowed in only six states. None of the eight states Waitr operates in currently allows marijuana delivery. Marijuana is especially heavily regulated in the South and Southeast, the areas where the Lafayette-based company operates.
“As the regulatory framework around the cannabis industry within the United States continues to evolve, we see this as a natural step in our own evolution and ability to continue bringing value to our shareholders," Waitr CEO and Chairman Carl Grimstad said.
Waitr could not give an estimate of when this venture would start or where the service would be available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU releases report on Title IX investigation
-
Southern University to play first and last home game
-
Public awaits results of investigation into LSU's past handling of sexual harassment...
-
LSU will release findings from law firm's review into sexual misconduct policies...
-
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
Sports Video
-
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
-
LSU radio crew calls road games from home
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley
-
Central's Ethaniel Rizan big on size and heart
-
Baton Rouge CC gets huge win over Louisiana Community Christian